LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Valentine's Day robbery turned into a car chase and crash late Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said the incident started in the parking lot at 630 N. Eastern near Bonanza Road just before 10 p.m. Feb. 14. A man was selling Valentines Day gifts in the area when he was approached by a heavy-set Hispanic female, Gordon said.
The woman grabbed some items and showed the man a handgun before leaving without paying, Gordon said. The woman drove away in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck, driving by a white or Hispanic man in his 30s, police said.
The victim got into his 2016 Nissan Sentra and chased after the suspect vehicle, Gordon said. The victim followed the suspects to the area of 15th Street and Mesquite Avenue. Then, the suspects were involved in a crash with a 2005 Dodge pickup truck in the area, Gordon said.
The suspects ran from the vehicle after the crash, police said. Gordon said the suspects are still outstanding Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
