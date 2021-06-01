LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is once again asking the public for tips to help identify a boy found dead last Friday.
Hikers made the discovery in the Mountain Springs area west of the valley.
“A grandmother, for example, that hasn’t seen their grandson in a week. We want that grandmother to call police and we are going to go physically check to make sure that their grandson is okay. And that’s what we’ve been doing nonstop since Saturday,” said LVMPD homicide Lieutenant Ray Spencer.
He said the department is working around the clock to investigate hundreds of tips.
“We are physically going door by door on every tip that we receive. And I want to stress that those tips, if you call them in, are completely anonymous. So, no one is going to know and we are going to go make sure that that child is okay,” said Spencer.
Police would like a call from anyone who was in the area where the hikers discovered the body and saw anything out of the ordinary.
“If they were traveling on State Route 160 between midnight and 7 in the morning on Friday and they were driving to Pahrump and they noticed a car on the side of the road that was driving slow or it was odd. 'I saw a car pull into that campground at three o’clock in the morning.' We want those people to call,” said Spencer.
He also wants teachers to help if they can.
“The biggest plea I want to make right now is school teachers. If you have a student and you’ve looked at this photograph and you recognize and you believe that this student, this victim, could be one of your students, call the tip line,” said Spencer.
He is asking people to report a tip regardless of how small they think that tip might be.
“Those are the ones that break cases,” said Spencer.
Police describe the boy as Hispanic between 8 and 10 years old.
The department has provided the following contact information to call in tips:
- LVMPD Homicide Section: 702-828-3521
- By email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
- 24-hour tip line: 702-828-3521 or 702-828-2907.
- To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.