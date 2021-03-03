UPDATE: The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified the officer who shot a man who apparently approached police wielding a knife on Monday afternoon, and will provide updates on the shooting this afternoon.
The officer who shot the man was Officer Vidal Contreras, 30, employed with the LVMPD since 2017. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command.
Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman will meet with members of the media to discuss additional details of the March 1 shooting that occurred at Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue.
This briefing will take place at 3 p.m. at LVMPD Headquarters and will be livestreamed on the FOX5 Facebook page.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas authorities investigated a police shooting in the northeast valley Monday afternoon.
LVMPD said the shooting happened near Lamb Boulevard and Cecile Avenue, south of Cheyenne Avenue. No officers were injured during the incident.
According to Capt. Sasha Larkin, an apparent knife-wielding man approached police after wandering around a nearby desert area. Arriving officers found the man was bleeding from the neck and hand.
"The officer attempted to make contact with the male. He could see the male was still armed with a knife and told him to drop the knife," Larkin said. "However the male continued to advance upon the officer, and the officer fired his weapon."
The suspect remains in critical condition. The responding officer requested medical attention for the man on scene, Larkin said.
Police said the intersections of Lamb and Cecile and Lamb and Carey were blocked for police investigation.
This is the third officer-involved shooting of 2021.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Lasvegas lowlife,sad and getting worse!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.