LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are holding a press conference Monday afternoon on a boy found dead near Mountain Springs in late May.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer will provide "a significant update" on the case June 7 at 3 p.m.
The investigation centers around John "Little Zion" Doe, a young boy found dead near Mountain Springs Trailhead on May 28.
FOX5 will stream the press conference on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
