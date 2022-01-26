LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run case told his passenger "he's got this" after she woke up to a big bump while he was driving, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Micihael Hughes, 43, was arrested Jan. 20 in connection with the Jan. 3 crash near Sahara Avenue and Santa Rita Drive. LVMPD previously asked the public to help identify the vehicle possibly involved in the crash, a white Jeep Cherokee.
Police said Leeland Rayburn, 37, was hit by the vehicle and later died. Rayburn was identified as the victim in an arrest report released by LVMPD.
According to an arrest report, an anonymous tipster told police Hughes may have been involved in the crash. Police then found multiple documents, including the car's California registration, connecting Hughes to the vehicle matching the description of the car involved. Police also said Hughes posted a photo with himself and the vehicle on his Facebook page, the report said.
Police said DNA on the vehicle matched that of Rayburn and that documents inside the vehicle had Hughes' name on them, the report said. Police were also able to match surveillance photos and videos with Hughes, the report said.
When police interviewed Hughes on Jan. 20, he denied any involvement in the Jan. 3 crash. Police arrested Hughes and interviewed him again, and Hughes was "visibly anxious" during the interview, the arrest report noted.
Police also interviewed a woman they said was Hughes' passenger at the time of the crash. According to the arrest report, the woman said she was asleep and heard and felt a big bump. When she awoke, she saw the windshield was shattered, the report said.
The woman asked Hughes what happened. Hughes told her "to hold on, he's got this and to shut up," the arrest report said. Hughes then dropped off the woman at her home before leaving.
Hughes faces charges of destroying/concealing evidence and failure to stop at the scene of a crash, according to court records. Hughes bail was set at $150,000 and he remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. His next hearing was set for Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.