LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide involving a juvenile victim in the east valley.
About 4:35 p.m., authorities arrived at the scene of a deadly shooting in the 7000 block of Canary Ivy Way near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards. Police located one juvenile lying inside a bedroom with a gunshot wound. The juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, a 14-year-old suspect was with the victim at a mutual friend's house when a fight broke out over a video game.
"As the argument escalated the suspect pulled out a handgun, shot the victim, and fled the scene," police said in a release.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Clark County Juvenile Detention, booked on an Open Murder charge.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
