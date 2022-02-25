LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman accused of hitting a homeless woman with her car told police she fell asleep at the wheel when the crash happened, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Pearl Angob, 27, was arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death after a crash Feb. 24 on Eastern Avenue near Silverado Ranch.
According to police, Angob was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla south on Eastern around 1:45 a.m. An unidentified homeless woman was sleeping in a landscaped area nearby when the Corolla jumped over the curb and hit the woman before hitting a tree. The homeless woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Angob told police that she had fallen asleep at the wheel when the crash happened. However, police noted in an arrest report that Angob had a "strong odor of alcohol" on her breath and that she failed impairment tests on scene.
Angob was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries before she was booked into Clark County Detention Center on the DUI charge.
Angob has a court appearance set for Friday morning, according to court records.
