LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police officers shot a man after he started firing a gun at them, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The department said about 11 p.m. on Jan. 12, they were on scene in the 6100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Sunset Road. Police said initially, a woman in the area requested assistance from them.
While assisting the woman, a man exited a nearby vehicle and started shooting at the officers, LVMPD said. Police shot back and hit the man.
The man ran to a nearby desert area and was taken into custody, police said. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, LVMPD said.
The incident is the third police shooting involving LVMPD in 2022. The investigation is ongoing.
The LVMPD is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting near Las Vegas Blvd and Sunset Rd. This is an ongoing investigation. Citizens are advised to avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 13, 2022
