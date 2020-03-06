LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was arrested in Minnesota in connection with a homicide investigation at a rest stop north of Las Vegas.
Mark Doocy, 60, was arrested March 4 by Rice County Deputies in Minnesota in connection with a shooting death Feb. 28 at a truck stop at I-15 and US-93, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. Doocy is awaiting extradition, LVMPD said.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said officers responded to the truck stop around 4 p.m. Feb. 28 for reports of a man shot. When officers arrived, the man in his 40s was found dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 40-year-old Dennis David Hopkins of Las Vegas. Hopkins died of a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.
Any connection between the suspect and the victim wasn't immediately known.
(1) comment
Loves travel plaza. ! Good Minnesota police work,captured the old criminal!
