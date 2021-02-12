LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a barricade situation was found dead by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Friday morning.
LVMPD Lt. Jesse Roybal said the incident started around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 12 in the 4400 block of N. Jones Boulevard. Roybal said police observed a person with a gun and officers attempted to stop the person. The suspect fled the scene.
Roybal said officers located the vehicle involved Craig and Jones. The suspect was seen running into a gas station in the area. Police set up a perimeter around the business and SWAT and crisis negotiators were requested to the scene. Police eventually found the suspect dead inside the business.
Additional details were not immediately available. Police were on scene investigating.
