LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for additional victims after a man reportedly stole items from hotel guests before attempting to blackmail the victims for nude photos.
Trevor Savok, 20, was arrested by LVMPD on Jan. 17 in Laughlin. According to court records, Savok faces multiple charges including extortion and use or permit the sexual portrayal of a minor.
Police responded to burglary call at a hotel in the 1600 block of S. Casino Drive in Laughlin. LVMPD officers allege Savok stole property and clothing items from hotel guests. After stealing the items, Savok would demand nude photos from the victims in exchange for their belongings, LVMPD said.
Savok was taken into custody at the hotel, LVMPD said. Savok was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
LVMPD detectives believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD's Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Creepy.
