LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Since last year, Las Vegas has seen a 21% spike in stolen vehicles in the valley, according to police.
The largest increase in this activity has occurred in the southeast and Spring Valley.
According to an investigation, the highest volume of thefts happen Mondays and Tuesday between 8 and 11 p.m.
"We encourage all drivers to lock their vehicles and explore theft deterrent devices if the vehicle is not already equipped," police said in a release.
TARGETED VEHICLES
Ford F Series trucks
Chevrolet Silverado trucks
Dodge Ram trucks
Honda Civics
Honda Accords
Better equipped drivers should know: their license plate number and/or Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), make, model and color of the vehicle.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests drivers take the following precautions to avoid the headache of a stolen vehicle:
• Audible and Visible Devices: These devices, such as a horn alarm, deter theft by bringing attention to an unauthorized attempt to steal or enter a vehicle. Visible devices create a visual threat/warning/deterrence, steering-wheel locks, as well as theft-deterrent decals, flashing lights, and window etching.
• Immobilizing-Type Devices: These prevent thieves from bypassing a vehicle’s ignition system and hot-wiring the vehicle. Some incorporate computer chips in ignition keys or disable the flow of electricity or fuel to the engine.
• Vehicle Recovery Systems: These devices use electronic transmission technology that help law enforcement reveal the location of stolen vehicles—and possibly catch the thief in the act. If you have your vehicle stolen, please make a police report and have the following information:
• Report the theft to your insurance company. If you locate your vehicle, please contact the police prior to driving it so it can be officially recovered and taken out of the stolen vehicle database.
