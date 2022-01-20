LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are still searching for the gunmen in a Halloween shooting that killed a Nevada Guard specialist.
The shooting happened Oct. 31, 2021 at a house party at 257 Beasley Drive, near Stewart and Nellis. According to LVMPD, five Hispanic men were denied entry to the party after the host tried to pat them down for security reasons. Shortly after, the suspects drove past the residence and fired several rounds, according to police.
Graciela Gomez, 22, was shot and killed at the party. Two other victims took themselves to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.
Gomez served as a specialist with the Nevada National Guard, joining in Sept. 2018. On Tuesday, General Troy Armstrong said Gomez volunteered to help with COVID-19 response efforts around the community for a year prior to her death.
LIVESTREAM: Las Vegas police provide an update on an Oct. 2021 homicide in which a 22-year-old Nevada Guard specialist was killed in a shooting at a house party. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/ZxcLFDK2Z7— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) January 20, 2022
"Corporal Gomez was not just a cherished family member, or a college student who was studying to be an educator in our community, or an outstanding citizen," Armstrong said. "[Gomez] was a courageous warrior who served our nation, our communities and our state with nothing less than absolute honor and distinction."
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said investigative leads have "pretty much dried up." He asked that anyone with information, including those who attended the party and left before police arrived, contact authorities.
"Someone out there knows who's responsible for her death," Spencer said.
Spencer said no witnesses have been able to identify the suspects in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.