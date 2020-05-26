LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they are still looking for two suspects involved in an October 2017 murder case.

David Rathbun, 62, was reported missing in October 2017. Rathbun was last seen August 2017. Later, he was found dead in Arizona.

In Las Vegas, detectives tied two suspects, 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs, to Rathbun's death. LVMPD said they now have active murder warrants against Ausiello and Hibbs.

"This case has taken us again close to 3 years to put together, but we now have two active arrest warrants for both the suspects behind us for open murder," homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday. "It's time to bring closure to this victim's family and make sure these two are held accountable for the crime that they committed."

Police said they have no idea where Ausiello or Hibbs could be.

"We have absolutely no idea where they are in the United States," Spencer said. "We have tried through all various law-enforcement means to locate them and again, we have no idea where they are."

In June 2018, police said they were also looking for a third unidentified man who may have used Rathbun's credit cards. It's unclear if that man was located.

Anyone with information leading to the location of the three persons of interest are urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 702-385-5555.