LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a shooting suspect at a business in the northeast valley Tuesday night.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at a business in the 2500 block of N. Pecos Road. Police said they received information that someone working at the business was a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier that day.
Police found the suspect, who initially cooperated with police. LVMPD said the suspect suddenly turned and pulled a gun from his waistband.
Officers fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting marks the 17th police shooting in Metro's jurisdiction in 2020. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the suspect once next of kin is notified.
The incident was the first of three deadly events overnight in the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas police said a hostage situation led to a murder-suicide near Flamingo and US 95 overnight. Police then investigated a second homicide near Nellis and Lake Mead early Wednesday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Good job law enforcement,another low iq loser criminal room temperature,gone from town !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.