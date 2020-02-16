LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were involved in a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
In an email sent after 2 p.m. on Feb. 16, police said the officer-involved shooting happened on the 10800 block of Rosalba Street, near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
At the scene, Capt. Fred Haas said a call came to 9-1-1 for "unknown trouble," while arguing was heard in the background.
Officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. and encountered a male suspect in the doorway armed with a "long gun," Haas said. It wasn't yet known what happened next, but officers fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect several times.
Haas said the suspect was taken into custody and taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition.
No officers were injured. No other details were immediately released.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates and avoid the area.
(1) comment
Good job metro,hope that loosers room temperature tonight!
