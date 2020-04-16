LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they found thousands of marijuana plants worth more than $8 million at a warehouse in the northeast valley Wednesday.
Police said the SWAT team located the warehouse in the 4600 block of Judson Ave., near Carey Ave. and Lamb Blvd, on April 15.
While serving a warrant, LVMPD Narcotics located approximately 5,700 marijuana plants, weighing approximately 868 lbs. LVMPD estimated the street value of the marijuana at $8.6 million.
LVMPD said it was the largest grow house operation in their jurisdiction. The previously largest bust was a 3,244-plant operation in 2013.
LVMPD said the warehouse was created into a sophisticated marijuana growing facility with lighting, ballasts, duct work, chemicals and more to create a large-scale growing operation.
Multiple agencies, including Henderson Police and North Las Vegas Police, assisted in dismantling the operation.
