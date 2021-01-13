LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said multiple casinos and bars have been burglarized, with the suspects stealing slot machine cash boxes.
LVMPD Northeast Area Command said the suspect will sit at the slot machine and pick at the locked door to the machine, eventually removing the cash boxes and leaving the business.
Police have identified four possible suspects and two possible suspect vehicles in multiple slot machine burglaries:
- A Hispanic man in his mid 30s or 40s, approximately 5'6"
- A heavy set Hispanic woman with blonde hair wearing a backwards baseball cap
- A Hispanic man in his late 20s to 30s, between 5'5" and 5'8", wearing a black baseball cap, red zip-up hoodie, black t-shirt, dark pants and tan shoes with light soles
- A white woman, with unknown age and height
The suspect vehicles are described as:
- White Nissan Armada SUV
- White Chrysler 300 with low-profile tires and large rims
Anyone with information about the crimes are asked to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers, reference LVMPD event #LLV201200122679. Email NEAC Detective J. Casper at J10142C@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
