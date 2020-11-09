LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect in a September robbery.
On September 30 about 2 p.m., police said the man went into a business in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road. There, police said he grabbed items and tried to leave without paying.
Someone confronted him, and police said he pulled out a boxcutter, allowing him to leave the business.
Police described the man as being in his mid-20s, 5'11" tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.