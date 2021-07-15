LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on June 24 at a business near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive.
According to LVMPD, the suspect went into the business at around 2:22 p.m., displayed a weapon and demanded merchandise from an employee.
Police describe the suspect as about 5'7'' tall, around 22 years-old, last seen wearing a black beanie, red and white bandana mouth covering, and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
