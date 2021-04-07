LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are seeking a suspect in a March armed robbery on the Strip.
About 9 p.m. on March 18, a man tried to leave a business on the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Desert Inn Road, without paying for merchandise.
Las Vegas police did not specify which business was involved.
An employee approached the suspect, who pointed a gun at the employee before running from the area.
The man was described as in his 20s, 5'8" tall, 180 lbs., with long dark blonde hair and was unshaven. He was wearing a blue and gray UNLV beanie at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information was asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
