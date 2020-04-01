LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they arrested a 26-year-old man on Tuesday in connection to three sexual assaults.
The man, Michael Nickson, allegedly committed the assaults between January and March of 2020 in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Dean Martin Drive.
Anyone who may have been an victim of Nickson or has information about his alleged crimes, is urged to contact the Sexual Assault Section at (702) 828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
