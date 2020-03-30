LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a man wanted in a robbery in January.
In a media release, police said the incident happened about 2 p.m. on Jan. 23 at a business on Maryland Parkway near Vegas Valley Drive. The name of the business was not released.
The suspect went inside, then tried to leave with merchandise without paying, police said. The man shoved an employee on the way out.
The man was described as 6'3" and 190 lbs., between the ages of 20 and 30.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit
www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through CrimeStoppers may result in a cash reward.
