LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a man who threatened an employee with a gun this week during a robbery.
According to police, the suspect went into a business near Sierra Vista Drive and University Center Drive on June 27 about 11:30 a.m. The business was not named by police.
The man pulled out the weapon and "forced" the employee to give him money from a cash register, police said. He's described as 6' tall with a medium build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, black mask, dark colored pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3591 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
