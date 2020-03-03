LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of a recently arrested man to come forward.
In a media release, police said they arrested Jose Martinez-Miranda on March 3 on charges of kidnapping of a minor, sex assault against a child and other sexual-related offenses.
When the alleged crimes occurred, police said Martinez-Miranda lived on the 5200 block of Jeff Drive, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard, and the 1500 block of Johnny Loftus Court, near Owens Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. Police said he interacted with juveniles in the area.
Anyone who may be a victim of Martinez-Miranda or has information regarding his case is urged to call police at (702) 828-3421 or call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous (702) 385-5555 or visit their website.
