LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have arrested a man on several sex assault charges and are seeking additional victims.
According police, Jorge Perez, 32, was arrested on December 13 for multiple counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon and one count of kidnapping with a deadly weapon.
While police were conducting their investigation, they determined that Perez may have assaulted additional victims.
Anyone who may have been a victim of Jorge Perez is urged to call Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's Sexual Assault section at 702-828-3421. Victims can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
