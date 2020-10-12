LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a man over the weekend in connection with holding victims at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them.
Luis Moreno, 36, was arrested on Sunday in connection to several sex crimes.
Moreno allegedly met with victims in his car and sexually assaulted them at gunpoint, police said. In addition, Moreno attempted to kidnap a victim during another encounter, but the victim was able to escape.
Police believe Moreno assaulted more victims and are asking if anyone with information to come forward.
The public can contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Sexual Assault Section at 702-8283421 or call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.
(1) comment
Ah one of Spain’s finest type of ancestors,behavior isn’t welcome! Real scum here !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.