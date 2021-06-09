LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a possible kidnapping victim and suspect.
Police said that on June 8 before 12:00 p.m., surveillance footage captured a woman being battered and forced into a vehicle by a presumed boyfriend in the area of Twain and Valley View.
Police ask that if anyone has information on the incident, to contact contact Detective A. Rodefeld at (702) 828-1926 or A14915R@LVMPD.com. People can also submit information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555.
