LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot at his ex-girlfriend while she was driving.
According to LVMPD, the shooting took place Monday night around 9:30 p.m. on 13th Street, near Maryland Parkway. Police said the female victim alleged her ex-boyfriend fired several shots at her as she was driving. She was not injured, but the vehicle sustained damage.
Police said the man is still at-large. Anyone with information is urged to contact police and can stay anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
