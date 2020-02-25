LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said robbed a business in the west valley Monday.
Police said around 4:50 a.m. Feb. 24, a suspect robbed a retail business in the 6800 block of West Tropicana Avenue near South Rainbow Boulevard. LVMPD said the suspect used a weapon in the robbery and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was hurt during the robbery, LVMPD said.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, approximately 6-foot tall and weighing 180-200 lbs. LVMPD said the suspect has brown eyes and a black mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, dark jeans and black and white shoes, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3591 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Started out theifing on a Monday morning,I’ll naturally wear my favorite hoodie to avoid being captured? Real winner here ?
