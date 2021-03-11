LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing man who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
According to police, John Schultz, 60, was last seen on March 8 at approximately 5 a.m. in the area of Blue Diamond and S. Fort Apache.
He was was last seen wearing a Coors Lite baseball cap, a black jacket, blue jeans and gray Sperry shoes.
According to police, he was last seen driving a gray 2015 Toyota Prius with Nevada license plate 75F-457.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.