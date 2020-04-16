LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying an identify theft suspect.
According to Las Vegas police, the woman withdrew an "undisclosed large sum of money from the victim's account on Dec. 20, 2019."
The suspect is described as a Hispanic woman with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket and carrying a large "Louis Vuitton" purse.
Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555. Police said that tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
