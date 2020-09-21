LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.
LVMPD said officers responded around 10 a.m. Monday to reports of shots fired at the Motel 6 in the 5000 block of Dean Martin, near Russell Road.
In a briefing at the scene Monday afternoon, LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they located a male victim on the upstairs balcony of the property suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The man, who police believe is in his mid 20s or possible early 30s, was pronounced deceased on scene, Spencer said.
Spencer said two males were seen running from the room on foot. Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection with the incident. However, an additional suspect remains outstanding.
Police urge anyone who was at the hotel and witnessed the shooting to reach out to homicide@lmvpd.com or anonymously through CrimeStoppers.com. Spencer said there is reward money available if information you provide leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the incident.
No additional information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.