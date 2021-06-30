LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing woman Wednesday morning.
Denise Garcia, 20, was last seen Tuesday night in the 800 block of N. Bruce near Washington. LVMPD said Garcia may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Garcia was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and purple leggings. She's 5'5", weighing approximately 190 lbs with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3111 or missing persons at 702-828-2907.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.