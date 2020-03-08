LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a man who they say robbed multiple businesses armed with a gun.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn't say where or when the robberies took place, but that the suspect was involved in multiple armed robberies, targeting bars in the early morning hours. Police said the man had a pistol in each of the robberies.
The suspect was described as a black man between 30-40 years old, about 5'6" to 5'8" tall with a medium build. Surveillance footage also captured multiple arm tattoos.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(2) comments
Terrible situation,and no mention of the business locations ? Gotta be some parking lot camera,just someone sees the ho mobile styling in the lot ,and Tyrone’s timberlands sneaking into the establishment?
I was shocked to see it was a member of the 13%.
