LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot and killed in a hotel room Monday by his brother.
According to police, at approximately 11:48 a.m. Monday, LVMPD Dispatch received a call reporting that a teenager had been shot inside of a hotel room at the Hilton Grand Vacation hotel in the 2600 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard.
In a news release, police said that arriving officers located an unresponsive male inside the room suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the teen deceased at the scene. An arrest report identified the teen as Dalin Wilson.
Police interviewed a 13-year-old sister who witnessed the shooting. Her 8-year-old brother was also in the room, the arrest report said.
"Without warning, [she] said her older brother, Chance Wilson, walked into the living room from the bedroom with a gun. Chance yelled out the word, 'Pow!' or 'Boom!' and shot Dalin in the head," the report said.
All the siblings rushed to help the victim when they saw blood coming from his said, the sister told police. They tried to drag him out of the room but they all accidentally got locked out without a room key, leaving Dalin inside, the report said.
The sister told police that Chance, 20, told her to say Dalin shot himself, the report said. The sister said she didn't want to lie about what happened. Chance also reportedly told hotel security that the victim shot himself, the arrest report said.
Police arrested and interviewed Chance shortly after. Chance initially told police that his younger brother shot himself, but eventually changed his story, the report said. Chance said he didn't believe the gun was loaded and was trying to scare his brother.
"Chance did not want his parents to know he in fact shot Dalin by accident," the report said.
Chance said the gun was a black Glock 9mm handgun that he put it together after buying parts online. Chance said when security went up to the room to help Dalin, he entered the room and grabbed the gun before hiding it in a trash can in the hotel parking garage to retrieve later, the report said.
20-year-old Chance Wilson was arrested for the murder that occurred in a resort near Las Vegas Blvd and Sahara Ave.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) March 23, 2021
Click below for more information:https://t.co/bTWDFkELJe pic.twitter.com/RHLwCf4GAs
Chance Wilson was arrested for one count of murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. According to court records, his next court appearance was set for March 25.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or via email: homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.