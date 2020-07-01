LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating broken glass, believed to be remnants of a Molotov Cocktail, found outside of a department command station.
On Tuesday, officers found broken glass near the outside gate of the Northeast Area Command at 3750 Cecile Avenue. Surveillance footage and evidence found at the scene indicate that a glass bottle filled with a flammable liquid and wick was ignited and thrown toward the building.
There were no injuries associated with this event. Multiple sections from the LVMPD are investigating the incident.
