LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Saturday.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were on Garland Court, near Eastern and Harmon avenues about 1 p.m. on April 4.
In a media release, police said officers were called about a shooting inside a house on the block. Officers took the suspect, 30-year-old Alfonso Fernandez, into custody when they arrived.
Inside, police found a man and a woman, identified as Fernandez's parents, suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene, police said. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition.
Police discovered the family was having a social gathering when an argument started between Fernandez and his family. He took his father into the garage and shot him with a handgun, police said. He then went into the living room and shot his mother, according to police.
His father was identified by police as Manual Fernandez in the suspect's arrest report.
According to the report, Fernandez told police he lives at the home with his parents and two sisters. Earlier in the day, he said he had a fight with his mother over noises he had heard in the house and neither she nor his sister believed him.
He told police he became angry as the day went on and decided to kill his parents because "it was their house and they made the rules," police said.
He told police he asked his sisters to leave the house before the shooting but didn't tell them why, then after the shooting apologized to them.
When police arrived, they found his siblings hiding in a room upstairs.
Police said Fernandez was arrested and booked on a murder charge and an attempted murder charge. He was taken to Clark County Detention Center.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Might be the voice on the 1-800 runaway commercial?
