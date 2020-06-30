UPDATE -- Las Vegas police said while it was initially thought the man had been shot, the investigation showed he was accidentally wounded on a nearby fence.
Las Vegas homicide detectives are no longer investigating this case.
The man's identification as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near the UNLV campus.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the body was found at Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street, between Paradise Road and University Center Drive.
Spencer said around 4:15 a.m., two men found the body near Flamingo Road. The men went to a nearby fire station and notified firefighters. Spencer said firefighters attempted to render aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as a White man in his early 50s. Spencer said the man was suffering a gunshot wound, but detectives are still working to find out if the man was shot where he was found or somewhere else.
Police said they are working to find witnesses and surveillance video to piece together what happened.
Westbound Flamingo was closed at Palos Verdes for investigation. Spencer estimated Flamingo would be closed from 90 minutes to two hours as police investigated.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
