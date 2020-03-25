LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in the east valley on Wednesday night.
Police said the investigation started about 2:45 p.m. on March 25 in the area of Boulder Falls Street and Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.
At the scene, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said while officers were on the way to respond to a call of a shooting, a car crashed into a parked car.
Neighbors tried to help the driver, who Spencer said was also shot. The man was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he died.
The investigation showed the man was in a fight moments before driving away, and the suspect shot him while he was in his car, causing the crash.
Officers put out a description of the suspect and he was soon arrested by a nearby patrol officer. The suspect was taken to Clark County Detention Center to be booked on a murder charge, Spencer said.
The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
The area should be cleared by 11 p.m. or midnight, Spencer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.