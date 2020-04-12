LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a shooting Easter Sunday that left a man in critical condition.
Officers responded in the afternoon on April 12 to the 5000 block of Madre Mesa Drive, near Decatur Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
There, a man went into an apartment and got into a verbal argument over child custody issues, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Jeff Stuart. A man who lives in the apartment "apparently" shot the first man, hitting him four to five times in the lower abdomen.
Stuart said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Detectives were interviewing the shooter.
Due to police activity, avoid the area if possible.
