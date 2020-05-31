LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said multiple police agencies were involved in a shooting Sunday morning.
Police said the officer-involved shooting happened near Tropicana and Decatur early morning Sunday. LVMPD said Henderson Police and Nevada Highway Patrol were involved, with Metro assisting.
Police are expected to hold a press briefing in the next few hours.
Additional details of what led up to the shooting weren't immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
