LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an employee of the Excalibur hotel and casino lied about being sexually assaulted to cover up an arson.
On Feb. 5, police and the Clark County Fire Department responded to the property at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue for a fire in one of the rooms.
After the fire was put out, police said they found a woman they identified as a victim of sexual assault. In the following days, police said no sexual assault happened but didn't provide additional details into the investigation.
In a media release Wednesday, police said they arrested an employee of the property, 28-year-old Aviaon Lee, for starting the fire. Police said she fabricated the story about the sexual assault and being left in the room by the unknown suspect.
Police said the motive for the fabrication was monetary gain.
Lee taped the smoke detectors and fire suppression sprinklers, according to police. The damage was estimated at $594,646.
Lee was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of first degree arson, burglary with deadly weapon, destroy or injure property of another over $5,000, obstruction of extinguishment of fire, willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property and false reporting of a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.