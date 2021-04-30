LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released a public service announcement on their Facebook page encouraging the public to be aware of their surroundings at all times of day, as it released surveillance video of a random attack on a woman in broad daylight.
The department said the woman was leaving a doctor's appointment in Summerlin and as she was entering her car, a man ran up from behind and attacked her. That woman fought back, but the man did run off after stealing the woman's wedding ring. LVMPD said detectives at the Summerlin Area Command were able to eventually arrest the suspect.
The victim of the attack appears in the video and said that she was shocked since it took place in broad daylight in what she thought was a safe area. The victim said also urged vigilance at all times.
LVMPD urged the public to never be afraid to report suspicious activity, and don't hesitate to call 911 or 311 if help is needed.
