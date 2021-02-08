UPDATE -- Las Vegas police on Monday provided additional details of what led to the fatal shooting of a suspect last week.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said police were called at 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 3 about a man attempting to take a gun from someone's bag at a CCW class inside The Range 702 gun range.
The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Marvon Payton, Jr., who Zimmerman said had a violent history with police. His past arrests included attempted murder, battery on a protected person, attempted robbery of a firearm and assault on a protected person.
The 9-1-1 caller said Payton attempted to steal the gun, and that three employees would be standing outside with him to wait for police. At 12:27 p.m., Zimmerman said dispatch was advised that he was becoming aggressive and threatened the employees.
Officer Andrew Nguyen and his partner, who has not been named by LVMPD, arrived on scene and told Payton to stand in front of their vehicle. He refused and police attempted to grab his arm, which is when he produced a screwdriver and attacked the officers.
Zimmerman said Payton made several overhand strikes to the officer's head and neck, stabbing her. When she fell to the ground, Nguyen and the three employees fired at him.
Payton was pronounced dead on scene.
UPDATE -- The Las Vegas police officer involved in a Feb. 3 officer-involved shooting has been identified as 34-year-old Andrew Nguyen.
He has been employed with the LVMPD since 2018. Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave pending results of the investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a shooting Wednesday.
Captain Jamie Prosser with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said about 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 3, the suspect entered The Range 702 gun range in the 6000 block of Dean Martin Drive, near Russell Road.
He "began to cause a disturbance," Prosser said, and was asked to leave. Several citizens inside the gun range followed the man out into the parking lot where they awaited Metro officers.
When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the man verbally, but he refused to come to them, Prosser said.
When an officer approached, the man pulled out a screwdriver and "violently attacked" the officer.
Three citizens and the officer's partner fired multiple rounds, striking him. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The officer was taken to University Medical Center where they were undergoing treatment, but is listed as stable.
Today we had an officer involved shooting after a suspect stabbed an officer. Thankfully the officer will recover and gratitude to the citizens that rendered aid. Women and men of @LVMPD put their lives on the line everyday in service to our community— LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) February 4, 2021
"I would just like to take a moment to remind everyone the dangers of this job, of being a police officer, and we would also like to thank good citizens that step in and help us in our time of need," Prosser said.
Some commenters on the FOX5 Facebook page commented on the citizens stepping in and firing their weapons.
Henderson criminal defense attorney Brian Vasek said this could be submitted to the district attorney for screening, adding in general, there will always be a question of whether someone engaged in lawful use of force.
He said cases are highly fact dependent and could take a long time to decide.
