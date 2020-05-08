LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian died and two others suffered minor injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel said the crash happened around 4:26 a.m. at La Canada Street and Desert Inn Road.
Humel said a silver 2004 Saturn Vue struck a pedestrian who was waiting at a bus stop with two others.
"The Saturn veered left, crossed the center median and all eastbound lanes then struck the south curbing and onto the sidewalk where the three pedestrians were standing. The front left of the Saturn struck a brick wall and began to rotate counter-clockwise. It then struck a light pole knocking it to the ground. The Saturn then struck the three pedestrians," according to a release.
After the crash, the suspect approached the pedestrians and fled the scene, after seeing their injuries, police said.
The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition, where they later died. Desert Inn was closed between Eastern Avenue and Maryland Parkway while police investigated, they advised avoiding the area. This is the 36th traffic-related fatality of 2020.
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the driver involved in this collision. Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com or TEXT: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES).
Though the article does say that a silver SUV hit a wall it does not say if it needs to be rebuilt, but I'm happy that wall functioned properly to protect those behind it from the incoming vehicle.
