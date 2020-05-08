LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically hurt after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Frank Humel said the crash happened around 4:26 a.m. at La Canada Street and Desert Inn Road.
Humel said a silver pickup truck hit a pedestrian and fled the scene. It wasn't immediately known if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.
A silver SUV was at the scene, with the front of the vehicle hitting a wall. It wasn't immediately known if the vehicle was directly involved with the crash.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Desert Inn was closed between Eastern Avenue and Maryland Parkway while police investigated, they advised avoiding the area.
The crash remains under investigation.
