LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on I-15 near Apex Road.
LVMPD tweeted the information about 9:20 p.m. on April 29. Police said there will be lane restrictions in the area. No other information immediately provided.
The LVMPD is currently working an officer-involved shooting that occurred on the I-15 near Apex Road. There will be lane restrictions in the area. pic.twitter.com/fVr7n21fOa— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 30, 2020
FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.
