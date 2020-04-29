GENERIC: crime tape, police line

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of an officer-involved shooting on I-15 near Apex Road.

LVMPD tweeted the information about 9:20 p.m. on April 29. Police said there will be lane restrictions in the area. No other information immediately provided.

FOX5 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates. 

