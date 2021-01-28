LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of DUI.
Garrett Spitzmesser, 25, was arrested on a DUI charge and a wrong-way driving charge Jan. 27, according to police booking and court records. Both charges are misdemeanors.
LVMPD spokesperson Larry Hadfield confirmed that Spitzmesser was hired by the department in 2017. Hadfield did not immediately confirm which area command Spitzmesser was part of.
According to court records, a criminal complaint has yet to be filed against Spitzmesser. His next court appearance was set for March 29.
