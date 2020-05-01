LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday announced that one of its officers was arrested on drug related charges Thursday night.
According to a news release, LVMPD received information a few months ago regarding one of its officers being involved in trafficking narcotics. The officer was identified as Jesus Najera.
According to police, during the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Najera and his brother-in-law, later identified as 46-year-old Eduardo Garcia, had participated in the preparation, transportation and sales of marijuana.
Najera and Garcia were taken into custody without incident on April 30 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, the release said.
Najera was booked for the following charges:
- Conspiracy to violate the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act (3 cts)
- Trafficking THC
- Trafficking marijuana
- PCS-Cocaine
Garcia was booked for the following charges:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Trafficking Schedule 1-THC
- PCSWITS Marijauana
- SCS-Marijuana
- Unlawful Produce.Manufacture Marijuana
- Conspiracy to Violate the Uniformed Controlled Substance Act
Najera has been with the police department since 2016 and is assigned to the Downtown Area Command - Tourist Safety Division, LVMPD said. He was relieved of duty and has been placed on administrative leave without pay on April 30.
